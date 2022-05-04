Libya
Libya EWARN & Diseases Surveillance Bulletin Epi Week 17, 25 April 2022 - 01 May 2022
Highlights
- Reports were received from 59 out of 180 reporting facilities (32.8%) in week 17. Compared to 108 (60.0%) in week 16.
- The total number of consultatations reported during the reporting week was 6,743 compared to 14,474 consultations during week 16.
- The highest number of consultations in week 17 were AURI(1,234 cases), AD(378 cases), followed by ALRI(353 cases)
- A total of 1894 alerts were generated by eWARN system in week 17, 2022; Of these 1028 alerts were verified as true for further investigations with appropriate response