06 Jan 2020

Libya: Escalation in hostilities increases humanitarian needs

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 06 Jan 2020 View Original
© Credit: OCHA/Giles Clarke
A family at a camp for internally displaced persons in Tripoli, Libya, 29 January 2019.
© Credit: OCHA/Giles Clarke

The escalation in hostilities in Libya is increasing humanitarian needs, with 1,600 people newly displaced in and around the capital, Tripoli, in the past month.

Condemning the intensified airstrikes and shelling in and around Tripoli, the Humanitarian Coordinator for Libya, Mr. Yacoub El-Hillo, said that attacks against schools, medical facilities and civilian infrastructure are a grave violation of international humanitarian law and human rights law and deprive the most vulnerable of their rights to education and medical care.

