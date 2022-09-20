Libya Epidemiological Bulletin: Week 37, 12 September 2022 - 18 September 2022

Highlights

Reports were received from 162 out of 253 reporting facilities (64.0%) in week 37. Compared to 155 (61.3%) in week 36.

The total number of consultatations reported during the reporting week was 32,605 compared to 33,307 consultations during week 36.

The highest number of consultations in week 37 were AURI(2,409 cases), AD(685 cases), followed by ALRI(419 cases)