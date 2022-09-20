Libya Epidemiological Bulletin: Week 37, 12 September 2022 - 18 September 2022

Highlights
-
Reports were received from 162 out of 253 reporting facilities (64.0%) in week 37. Compared to 155 (61.3%) in week 36.
-
The total number of consultatations reported during the reporting week was 32,605 compared to 33,307 consultations during week 36.
-
The highest number of consultations in week 37 were AURI(2,409 cases), AD(685 cases), followed by ALRI(419 cases)
-
A total of 3461 alerts were generated by eWARN system in week 37, 2022; Of these 359 alerts were verified as true for further investigations with appropriate response.