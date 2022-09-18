Libya Epidemiological Bulletin: Week 36, 05 September 2022 - 11 September 2022

Highlights

Reports were received from 155 out of 253 reporting facilities (61.3%) in week 36. Compared to 139 (54.9%) in week 35.

The total number of consultatations reported during the reporting week was 33,307 compared to 29,383 consultations during week 35.

The highest number of consultations in week 36 were AURI(2,835 cases), AD(799 cases), followed by ALRI(554 cases)