Libya Epidemiological Bulletin: Week 36, 05 September 2022 - 11 September 2022

Highlights
-
Reports were received from 155 out of 253 reporting facilities (61.3%) in week 36. Compared to 139 (54.9%) in week 35.
-
The total number of consultatations reported during the reporting week was 33,307 compared to 29,383 consultations during week 35.
-
The highest number of consultations in week 36 were AURI(2,835 cases), AD(799 cases), followed by ALRI(554 cases)
-
A total of 3577 alerts were generated by eWARN system in week 36, 2022; Of these 3573 alerts were verified as true for further investigations with appropriate response.