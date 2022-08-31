Libya Epidemiological Bulletin: Week 34, 22 August 2022 - 28 August 2022

Highlights

Reports were received from 126 out of 228 reporting facilities (55.3%) in week 34. Compared to 119 (52.2%) in week 33.

The total number of consultatations reported during the reporting week was 24,962 compared to 29,341 consultations during week 33.

The highest number of consultations in week 34 were AURI(2,094 cases), AD(783 cases), followed by ALRI(573 cases)

A total of 3330 alerts were generated by eWARN system in week 34, 2022; Of these 116 alerts were verified as true for further investigations with appropriate response.