Libya Epidemiological Bulletin Epi Week 20, 16 May 2022 - 22 May 2022

Highlights

Reports were received from 97 out of 180 reporting facilities (53.9%) in week 20. Compared to 106 (58.9%) in week 19.

The total number of consultations reported during the reporting week was 17,567 compared to 20,023 consultations during week 19.

The highest number of consultations in week 20 were AURI(1,843 cases), AD(971 cases), followed by ALRI(685 cases)