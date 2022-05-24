Libya

Libya Epidemiological Bulletin Epi Week 20, 16 May 2022 - 22 May 2022

Highlights

  • Reports were received from 97 out of 180 reporting facilities (53.9%) in week 20. Compared to 106 (58.9%) in week 19.

  • The total number of consultations reported during the reporting week was 17,567 compared to 20,023 consultations during week 19.

  • The highest number of consultations in week 20 were AURI(1,843 cases), AD(971 cases), followed by ALRI(685 cases)

  • A total of 3376 alerts were generated by eWARN system in week 20, 2022; Of these 2501 alerts were verified as true for further investigations with appropriate response.

