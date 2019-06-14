Libya: Emergency supplies reach the worst affected communities in Ghat

The heavy rainfall that hit the south western region of Libya at the end of May has displaced over 4,000 people and affected more than 20,000. Four people, including three children were confirmed dead.

Yesterday, humanitarian partners in Libya have undetaken a joint mission to Ghat, the worst affected municipality, in south-western Libya, to boost the ongoing humanitarian response, determine what is most needed and ensure urgent humanitarian needs are being met.

Read more on OCHA.