Libya Elections and Legislative Strengthening Activity (LELSA) - IFES

LIBYA: ELECTIONS AND LEGISLATIVE STRENGTHENING ACTIVITY

USAID, along with its partners, provides election-related technical support and advice to Libyan government institutions with election-related responsibilities on topics including electoral regulations and procedures, strategic communications, campaign finance, electoral dispute resolution, and inclusion of marginalized communities. USAID has recently partnered with the Ministry of Education (MoE) to create a new civic education curriculum for junior high, high school, and university students, and also cooperates with civil society to build civic awareness and understanding of Libya’s political transition as well as enhance citizens’ meaningful participation in electoral and political processes.

PROGRAM OVERVIEW

The Libya: Elections And legislative Strengthening Activity (LELSA) objective is to build the capacity of Libya’s High National Elections Commission (HNEC), the Central Committee for Municipal Council Elections (CCMCE), the Judiciary, and other government stakeholders to effectively manage and implement electoral and political processes that are perceived as being transparent and credible. Additionally, the program promotes conflict-mitigation efforts through voter education activities and conflict sensitive reporting. Finally, the program increases transparency and trust in the electoral process by working with formal and informal oversight mechanisms to oversee and report on political activities.

Life of Program: October 2018 to March 2022

USAID Implementing Partner: International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES)

Libyan Partners: High National Elections Commission (HNEC), Central Committee for Municipal Council Elections (CCMCE), the Judiciary, and the Ministry of Education (MoE)

USAID Investment: $13.3 million

PROGRAM ACTIVITIES

Provide technical support and advice to the HNEC and the CCMCE – including support for strategic communication and planning, electoral dispute resolution, public outreach, voter registration, capacity development, and development of regulations and procedures.

Increase public awareness and understanding of processes related to Libya’s political transition by supporting effective and credible official and unofficial outreach by government and civil society actors using traditional and non-traditional media.

Ensure a unified legislative framework for elections and processes related to the implementation of electoral events and provide technical support and advice to the judiciary on the legal framework for elections and electoral dispute resolution.

Enhance both governmental and citizen oversight of electoral processes, for example through media and political finance monitoring.

Increase women’s and marginalized groups’ genuine inclusion and participation in Libyan electoral and civic processes.

Increase awareness and access to elections for persons with disabilities.

Support citizen-led efforts to mitigate and reduce instances and threats of electoral violence.

PROGRAM ACHIEVEMENTS