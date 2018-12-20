20 Dec 2018

Libya-Egypt: two years on, twelve children reunited with their families

Report
from International Committee of the Red Cross
Published on 20 Dec 2018 View Original

Cairo -Tripoli (ICRC) – In coordination with the authorities in Libya and Egypt, and through the support of Libyan and Egyptian Red Crescent Societies and the Malta Red Cross, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has facilitated the repatriation of twelve unaccompanied Egyptian minors from the city of Misrata in Libya to Cairo in Egypt.

These children were among several ones found following the fighting in the city of Sirte, east of Misrata, Libya, about two years ago. They have since been cared for by the Libyan Red Crescent (LRC) in a facility in Misrata.

The ICRC does not wish to disclose further details. It requests that the privacy of these children and their families be respected.

For further information, please contact:

Misada Saif, ICRC Libya (based in Tunis), mobile: +216 58 53 77 40

Marie Claire Feghali, ICRC Geneva, mobile: +41 79 536 92 31

Visit our website: www.icrc.org

Follow the ICRC on www.facebook.com/ICRCly/and https://twitter.com/ICRC_lby

