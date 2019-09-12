Libya: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) IDP and Returnee Report: Round 26 | June - July 2019

OVERVIEW

CONTEXT

This report presents the findings of Round 26 of the mobility tracking component of the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) programme in Libya, covering the reporting period 23 June until 04 August 2019.

In June and July 2019, the number of IDPs identified in Libya increased from 268,629 to 301,407 IDPs by the end of Round 26. New displacements during the reporting period were primarily due to continued conflict in South Tripoli and related population movements, and to a lesser extent due to localized displacement triggered by floods in Ghat in June, affecting over 5,000 individuals.

Since the onset of armed conflict on 04 April 2019, clashes have continuously been reported in densely populated areas in South Tripoli and throughout the reporting period, triggering displacement of civilians to safer neighborhoods in Tripoli, the Nafusa mountains and along the coastal line in Western Libya. IDP families displaced to locations close to areas of conflict remain at risk, along with host community members providing them with shelter. For more information on displacements from Tripoli, please refer to page 5.

Shortly after Round 26 data collection was concluded, escalation of violence in Murzuq triggered the displacement of over 16,700 individuals to surrounding areas, more details can be found in DTM’s Murzuq Flash Update available at http://www.globaldtm. info/libya-murzuq-flash-update-27-august-2019/.

Priority humanitarian needs of IDPs were reported to include shelter, food, non-food items (NFIs) and health services, whereas key priority needs for returnees were reported to be food, WASH,

NFIs, and health services. For more details, please refer to the sector specific sections of this report from page 12 onwards.