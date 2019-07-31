Libya: Displacement Mobility Tracking - Event Tracker Update (1 - 30 June 2019)
Report
DTM Displacement event tracking in Libya covers all the events related to population movements during one month. In June 2019, events related to displacements and population movements were recorded in 17 Muncipalities (Baladiyas) all over the country.
