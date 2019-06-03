Libya: Displacement Mobility Tracking - Event Tracker Update (1 - 30 April 2019)
from International Organization for Migration
Report
Published on 30 May 2019 — View Original
SUMMARY
DTM Displacement event tracking in Libya covers all the events related to population movements during one month. In April 2019, events related to displacements and population movements were recorded in 13 Muncipalities (Baladiyas) all over the country.
International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.