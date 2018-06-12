Libya | Derna Flash Update #7 (as of 11 June 2018)

Summary

• As of 11 June, the Libyan National Army (LNA) is now reportedly in control of most areas of the eastern coastal city of Derna.

• Since 6 June, reportedly at least 2,272 households have been displaced from Derna to the baladiyas of Shahhat, Alqubba, Albayda, Umm Arrazam and Benghazi. Within Derna, at least 800 families have been displaced between neighbourhoods. Reportedly, as of 9 June, at least 160 families are being hosted in IDP shelters in schools inside the city.

• The humanitarian needs in the city are rapidly increasing, with severe shortages reported for medicine and medical supplies, but also food, water, fuel, and cooking gas. Eighty per cent of the city’s electricity has returned after a power cut, however water remains cut off.

• The humanitarian community remains concerned for the protection of civilians in the city and reminds all parties to the conflict of their responsibilities to protect civilians, allow safe and unhindered passage for those wishing to leave the city, and to immediately provide safe, sustained and unfettered access for humanitarian supplies.