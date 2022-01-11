Libya Crisis - ETS Situation Report #28 (Reporting Period: 01/12/2021 to 31/12/2021)

Highlights

• A chatbot developed by the ETS to compliment the Tawasul Common Feedback Mechanism (CFM) hotline has been made available on Telegram under the name “@Tawasulbot”.

• The chatbot has been presented at a number of events organised by IOM with community representatives. Further activities are planned to publicize the launch of the chatbot and increase awareness amongst the affected population on how they can use it to access information on humanitarian services

• The ETS exceeded its targeted user satisfaction rating of 80% in its annual survey of users of ETS services in Libya.

Users reported 83% satisfaction with ETS internet connectivity, security communications and CFM services as well as its information management and coordination activities.