Libya Crisis - ETS Situation Report #27 (Reporting Period: 01/11/2021 to 30/11/2021)

Highlights

• A Telecommunications Security Standards (TESS) specialist conducted a mission in Benghazi from 4-14 November to assess the security communications infrastructure in Libya. Following this mission, the ETS has deployed a temporary solution that has extended the coverage of the VHF radio network in Benghazi to reach the airport. Further long-term improvements to the security communications network are being planned.

• Affected populations are now able to access the Tawasul Common Feedback Mechanism (CFM) to provide feedback and request information on humanitarian assistance in eight languages, after call centre operators began taking calls in Somali and Oromo this month.

• The annual ETS User Satisfaction Survey launched in early November and is now closed. A report summarizing the results will be shared by the end of December.