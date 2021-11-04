Libya Crisis - ETS Situation Report #26 (Reporting Period: 01/10/2021 to 31/10/2021)

Highlights

• A meeting of the Strategic Action Group (SAG) of the Common Feedback Mechanism (CFM) was held on 20 October to discuss the CFM’s financial needs in 2022.

• The ETS has been engaging with security communications partners in preparation for the upcoming Telecommunications Security Standards (TESS) assessment mission from 04-14 November.

• The ETS will launch its annual User Satisfaction Survey in early November. The survey is intended to gather feedback from users of ETS services in Libya in order to assess the sector’s current performance and inform future improvements.