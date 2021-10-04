Libya Crisis - ETS Situation Report #25 (Reporting Period: 01/08/2021 to 30/09/2021)

Highlights

• The interim ETS coordinator, Dalia Mansour, completed her mission in July. The new permanent ETS coordinator, Hikmat Akad, arrived in Libya on 24 September to take up his role. He joins the team with extensive experience working with the ETC operation in Syria.

• The Global ETC conducted a mission to Libya from 31 August to 6 September to evaluate the Common Feedback Mechanism in collaboration with partners on the ground. As a part of this mission ETS Libya staff were given training that will allow them to autonomously update and improve the Mila Chatbot.

• Equipment was received by the ETS team in Benghazi that will be used during the upcoming TESS mission to diagnose the ongoing coverage issue with the VHF radio security communications network.