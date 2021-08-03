Libya Crisis - ETS Situation Report #24 (Reporting Period: 01/07/2021 to 31/07/2021 )

Highlights

• The Libya ETS coordinator conducted an evaluation mission to Tripoli from 1-8 July to assess the quality of all of the services provided in Libya, from security communications for humanitarians to services to affected communities. Among the outcomes of her mission was the submission of a formal request for a Telecommunications Security Standards (TESS) mission to Libya to identify areas for improvement in security communications.

• An initial pilot of the ETC’s first Chatbot, Mila, was conducted with Persons of Concern (POCs) at the UNHCR Community Day Centre (CDC) in Tripoli managed by CESVI. The Chatbot was developed to provide a complimentary information channel to the Common Feedback Mechanism (CFM) hotline.

• The Danish Refugee Council has become the latest NGO to sign a Service Level Agreement (SLA) to participate in the CFM. The ETS is working to strengthen the CFM by expanding its partnerships with UN agencies and INGO/NGOs, and establishing cost-sharing agreements