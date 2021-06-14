Libya Crisis - ETS Situation Report #22 (Reporting Period: 01/05/2021 to 31/05/2021)

Highlights

• In May, operators at the inter-agency call centre in Tripoli answered more than 1,650 calls from people requesting information or assistance. Operators continue to share official health guidelines and refer suspected COVID-19 cases to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

• A total of 19 persons of concern (POC) from four countries accessed ETS connectivity at the UNHCR Community Day Centre in Tripoli in May. ETS services at the CDC have paused temporarily while the CDC is relocated to a new site in Tripoli.

• The ETS and CFM teams are preparing to launch the ETC’s first chatbot, Mila, which will be implemented into the Common Feedback Mechanism (CFM) project.