Libya Crisis - ETS Situation Report #18 (Reporting Period: 01/01/2021 to 31/01/2021)

Highlights

• In January 2021, operators at the inter-agency call centre in Tripoli answered more than 900 calls from people requesting information or assistance. Operators continue to share official health guidelines and refer suspected COVID-19 cases to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

• A total of 60 persons of concern (POC) from 16 countries have accessed ETS connectivity at the UNHCR Community Day Centre in Tripoli.