Libya – Crisis - ETS Situation Report #1 (Reporting period 01/10/18 to 20/12/18)

Highlights

• The Emergency Telecommunications Sector (ETS) was activated in Libya in October 2018.

• The ETS will ensure the provision of critical telecommunications services for humanitarians in Tripoli as well as new hubs being established in Benghazi and Sebha.

• The ETS requires US$2.4 million to cover the implementation of its project plan in 2019.

Situation Overview

More than seven years after civil unrest erupted in Libya during the Arab Spring in 2011, and some United Nations (UN) offices were forced to close, the evacuation status in Tripoli was lifted in February 2018 allowing UN agencies and NGOs to initiate re-entry into the North African country, specifically in Tripoli and Benghazi.

WFP, as global lead of the Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC), conducted an ICT assessment mission and a needs assessment survey in late May 2018 which showed a clear need for reliable security telecommunications and Internet connectivity services in Benghazi, as well as enhancing existing ICT services for humanitarians in Tripoli. Following recommendations from the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT), the Emergency Telecommunications Sector (ETS) was activated to bolster the humanitarian response capacity across Libya.

With the humanitarian footprint in Libya now expanding, the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) plans to establish a fully operational UN office in Benghazi with international staff and increase its presence in Sebha. To support the HCT plans, the ETS will provide critical Internet connectivity and collaborate with UNDSS to facilitate security telecommunications services to the response community in the hub in Benghazi as well as in Tripoli and Sebha. There is the potential to further expand ETS services to more remote areas depending on operational needs, humanitarian presence and response priorities.