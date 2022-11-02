Libya COVID-19 Surveillance Weekly Bulletin: Epidemiological (Weeks 40-43) (03 – 30 Oct 2022)

Highlights:

• October (Weeks 40-43) reported a decrease in case incidence and the lab testing rate compared to September (previous four weeks 36-39). At the national level, weekly transmission classification for Libya experienced high incidence of community transmission (CT3) (based on weekly positivity rate of 5% in Tripoli in week 43 and low testing rates), with the circulation of BA.2 and BA.5.2 Variants of Concern (VOC), with a 5.2% weekly test positivity rate at national level, 0.0 new confirmed deaths per 100,000 population per week and 0.2 cases/100,000 population/week. Moreover, Libya had an inadequate testing rate at the national level, with 5 persons tested/100,000 population/per week. (See Table III)

• Eleven COVID-19 labs (out of 42) reported 1,223 (1,050 PCR and 173 Ag-RDT) new lab tests done in Epi-weeks (40,41,42,43). Thus, out of the 2,534,314 tests in Libya since the beginning of the response, 507,051 (20.0%) were confirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

• The overall number of new cases reported in October shows a 68% decrease (46 cases) from the last four weeks, with West reporting a 63% decrease in new patients. The East had reported no cases and the South had a 20% decrease in cases. The trend in cases at the national level is consistent with the regional trends.

• In October (Weeks 40-43), no deaths were reported.

• Compared to the last four weeks, there was an 49% decrease in overall national testing: by regions, West (50% decrease), East reported no tests conducted and South (21% decrease). Thus, 85.9% (1,050) of national testing was performed in the West as compared to both East (0%, no tests) and South (14.1%, only 173 tests) Regions. (-see Table. 1). The statistics for lab testing in East are not available due to non-reporting to the central level. West represents 64%, East represents 28%, and South represents 8% Libyan.

• For October, the national monthly positivity rate decreased from 25.8% to 3.8% compared with September; West, East and South had 3.6%, 0%, and 4.6% monthly positivity rates. WHO recommends that positivity rates be kept below 5% in all districts in a country.