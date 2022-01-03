Libya COVID-19 Surveillance Weekly Bulletin: Epidemiological Week 51 (20 – 26 Dec)

Highlights:

• Since late September 2021, case numbers in the country have plateaued. Libya has stabilized cases (3000-4000 cases per week) at the national level and COVID-19 testing (25000-27000 lab tests per week) in the last thirteen weeks. For week 51, at the national level, Libya had a high incidence of community transmission (CT3) with 57.8 cases/ 100,000 population/week and 13.7% weekly test positivity rate. Moreover, for reporting week 51, Libya had adequate lab testing capacity with 421 persons tested/100,000 population/week. (See Table III)

• 31 COVID-19 labs (out of 41) reported 28,652 (28,152 PCR and 500 Ag-RDT) new lab tests done in Epi-week 51. Thus, out of the 2,031,065 tests in Libya since the beginning of the response, 386,279 (19%) were confirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

• Case incidence per 100,000 increased from 51.76 in week 50 to 57.8 in week 51. The overall number of new cases reported in EPID week 51 shows a 12% increase (3,938 cases) from 3,525 cases last week, with West reporting a 13% increase in new patients. Conversely, the East reported a 24% decrease, and the South had a 56% decrease in cases. The trend in cases at the regional level is proportional to the trend of lab tests done for the reporting week. In the West, an increasing trend in COVID cases was observed for all municipalities, especially urban areas like Tripoli, Aljfara and Azzawya.

• In Epi-week 51, the number of new deaths (58) increased compared to last week (46). As a result, the mortality rate increased from 0.68 to 0.85 deaths per 100,000 cases, with a case fatality rate of 1.5%. However, the CFR remained high in the East (30.8), showing increased disease severity. Compared to last week, West reported a 27% increase while East reported a 20% increase in deaths for the reporting week. (- see table 1).

• Compared to Epi-week 50, there was a 9.3% increase in overall national testing: by regions, West (11% increase), East (29.7% decrease) and South (61% decrease). Thus, 98% (28,070) of national testing was performed in the West as compared to both East (1.7%, only 502 tests) and South (0.3%, only 80 tests) Regions. (-see fig. 1).

• The national positivity rate for Epi-week remained stable. It increased from 13.5% in week 50 to 13.7% in week 51, mainly due to increased testing and confirmed cases in the West. West had a positivity rate of 13.7%. It cannot be generalized based on the positivity rate in the East (15.5%) and South (8.8%), which differ markedly from the national-level positivity rate. It is recommended that positivity rates be kept below 5% in all administrative levels. This is because national numbers of cases, deaths and lab tests are skewed to the West.

• Libya remains classified under high community transmission (CT3) with Alpha, Beta and Delta Variants of Concern (VOC) circulation. Verification request ongoing regarding Delta VOC presence in Libya by EMRO through IHR National Focal Point. As of 20 Dec 2021, as per NCDC, Libya reported no presence of Omicron VOC to WHO. Therefore, the third booster dose is available to those over 50, people with chronic diseases, and medical staff members.