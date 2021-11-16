Libya COVID-19 Surveillance Weekly Bulletin: Epidemiological Week 45 (8 – 14 Nov)

Highlights:

• After a decreasing trend since mid-August 2021, case and death incidence rates in the country have begun to plateau.

At the national level, Libya reported a minimal change but a declining trend in cases, deaths and COVID-19 testing in Week 45 compared with Week 44, with a high incidence of community transmission and adequate lab testing capacity.

• 29 COVID-19 labs (out of 40) reported 27,390 (26,629 PCR and 761 Ag-RDT) new lab tests done in Epi-week 45. Thus, out of the 1,869,391 tests in Libya since the beginning of the response, 365,237 (19.5%) were confirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

• Compared to Epi-week 44, there was a 4% decrease in overall national testing: by regions, West (4% decrease), South (103% increase) and East (10% decrease). Thus, 92.7% (25,385) of national testing was performed in the West as compared to both East (only 1749 tests) and South (only 256 tests) Regions. (-see fig. 1). The decrease in East is attributable to low reporting of cases by RRTs and constraints in lab supplies in all districts in the East. In the South, testing was only done in Sabha and Aljufra in week 45 due to the reasons stated above.

• The national positivity rate for Epi-week remained stable after a decreasing trend since week 28. It decreased from 13.1% in week 44 to 12.9 in week 45, in the West, with a positivity rate of 11.8%. It cannot be generalized based on the positivity rate in the East (23.8%) and South (41%), which differ markedly from the national-level positivity rate. It is recommended that positivity rates should be kept below 5% in all districts. National numbers of cases, deaths and lab tests are skewed to West.

• Case incidence per 100,000 decreased from 54.99 in week 44 to 51.80 in week 45. The overall number of new cases reported in EPID week 45 shows a 6% decrease (3,528 cases) from 3,745 cases last week, with West reporting a 6% decrease in new patients. East reported a 16% decrease, and South had a 75% increase in cases.

• In Epi-week 45, the number of new deaths (89) showed a 7% decrease compared to last week (96). As a result, the mortality rate decreased from 1.41 to 1.31 deaths per 100,000 cases, with a case fatality rate of 2.5%. However, the CFR remained high in the East (11) and South (4.8), showing increased disease severity. Compared to last week, West reported no change in deaths for the reporting week, East (15% decrease) and 25% increase reported in South (- see table 1).

• Libya remains classified under the high incidence of community transmission (CT3) with Alpha, Beta and Delta Variants of Concern (VOC) circulation.