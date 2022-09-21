Libya COVID-19 Surveillance Weekly Bulletin: Epidemiological Week 37 (12 – 18 Sep 2022)

Highlights:

• Week 37 reported a further decrease in case incidence and Lab weekly testing rate as compared with Week 36. At the national level, transmission classification for Libya changed from a moderate to a high incidence of community transmission (CT3) in week 37 due to increase in weekly positivity rate from 4.9% to 5.6%, with the circulation of BA.2 and BA.5.2 Variants of Concern (VOC), and 0.5 cases/100,000 population/week. Moreover, Libya had an inadequate lab testing rate at the national level and in three regions, with only 9 persons tested/100,000 population/per week. (See Table III)

• Tripoli and Azzawya districts in the West were in a high incidence of community transmission (CT3) based on positivity rates, with weekly test positivity rates of 6.3% and 15.6% respectively. The testing rates in the East and South (except Sabha) are inadequate to assess the level of community transmission. For East, the non-availability of data is due to non-reporting to the central level.

• Ten COVID-19 labs (out of 42) reported 610 (590 PCR and 20 Ag-RDT) tests done in epi week 37. Thus, out of the 2,532,089 tests in Libya since the beginning of the response, 506,932 (20.0%) were confirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

• The overall number of new cases reported in Week 37 shows an 11% decrease (34 cases) as compared to Week 36, with West reporting a 17% decrease in new cases. The South reported 4 cases (three cases in Sebha and one case in Wadi Ashshatti), and the East reported no cases.

• In Week 37, no deaths were reported across Libya.

• Compared to Week 36, there was a 21% decrease in overall national testing: by regions, West (533 tests; 27% decrease), East (no tests; 100% decrease), and South (77 tests; 57% increase). Thus, 87.4% of national testing was performed in the West as compared to both East (0%) and South (12.6%) Regions. (-see Table. 1). West represents 64%, East represents 28%, and South represents 8% Libyan population.

• For Week 37, the national weekly positivity rate compared with week 36 increased to 5.6%; West, East, and South had 5.6%, 0% (no testing done), and 5.2% weekly positivity rates. However, the percentage of positive samples can be interpreted reliably only with comprehensive surveillance and testing in the order of one person tested per 1000 population per week. WHO recommends that positivity rates be kept below 5% in all districts in a country.

• WHO continues to recommend maintaining and strengthening COVID-19 surveillance, including the use of sequencing, to monitor changes in epidemiological patterns, trends in morbidity and mortality, and the burden of disease on health care capacity (health and care workers, hospitalizations, and intensive care unit admissions) and the evolution and circulation of variants.