Libya COVID-19 Surveillance Weekly Bulletin: Epidemiological Week 36 (05 – 11 Sep 2022)

Highlights:

• Week 36 reported a further decrease in case incidence and Lab weekly testing rate as compared with Week 35. At the national level, transmission classification for Libya changed from high to a moderate incidence of community transmission (CT2) in week 36, with the circulation of BA.2 and BA.5.2 Variants of Concern (VOC), with a 4.9% weekly test positivity rate and 0.5 cases/100,000 population/week. Moreover, Libya had an inadequate lab testing rate at the national level and in three regions, with only 11 persons tested/100,000 population/per week. (See Table III)

• Tripoli district in the West is in a high incidence of community transmission (CT3) based on positivity rates, with weekly test positivity rates of 5.5 and 0.5 cases/100,000 population/week. The testing rates in the East and South (except Sabha) are limited to assess the level of community transmission. For East, the non-availability of data is due to non-reporting to the central level.

• Eleven COVID-19 labs (out of 42) reported 775 (767 PCR and 08 Ag-RDT) tests done in epi week 36. Thus, out of the 2,531,479 tests in Libya since the beginning of the response, 506,898 (20.0%) were confirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

• The overall number of new cases reported in Week 36 shows a 59% decrease (38 cases) as compared to Week 35, with West reporting a 60% decrease in new cases. The South reported 2 cases, and the East reported no cases.

• In Week 36, no deaths were reported across Libya.

• Compared to Week 35, there was a 15% decrease in overall national testing: by regions, West (726 tests; 18% decrease), East (no tests; 100% decrease), and South (49 tests; 32% increase). Thus, 93.7% of national testing was performed in the West as compared to both East (0%) and South (6.3%) Regions. (-see Table. 1). West represents 64%, East represents 28%, and South represents 8% Libyan population.

• For Week 36, the national weekly positivity rate compared with week 35 decreased to 4.9%; West, East, and South had 5%, 0% (no testing done), and 4.1% weekly positivity rates. However, the percentage of positive samples can be interpreted reliably only with comprehensive surveillance and testing in the order of one person tested per 1000 population per week. WHO recommends that positivity rates be kept below 5% in all districts in a country.

• WHO continues to recommend maintaining and strengthening COVID-19 surveillance, including the use of sequencing, to monitor changes in epidemiological patterns, trends in morbidity and mortality, and the burden of disease on health care capacity (health and care workers, hospitalizations, and intensive care unit admissions) and the evolution and circulation of variants.