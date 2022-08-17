Libya COVID-19 Surveillance Weekly Bulletin: Epidemiological Week 32 (08 – 14 August 2022)

Highlights:

• Week 32 reported a further decrease in case incidence and Lab weekly testing rate as compared with Week 31. At the national level, transmission classification for Libya remained at a very high incidence of community transmission (CT4) in week 32, with the circulation of Variants of Concern (VOC), with a 25.5% weekly test positivity rate and 7.3 cases/100,000 population/week. Moreover,

Libya had an inadequate lab testing rate at the national level especially in the South and East regions, with only 29 persons tested/100,000 population/per week. (See Table III)

• All districts in the West are in a very high to high incidence of community transmission (CT4) based on positivity rates, with Tripoli having the highest case incidence in the country. The testing rates in the East and South are limited to assess the level of community transmission.

• Thirteen COVID-19 labs (out of 42) reported 2,000 (1,865 PCR and 135 Ag-RDT) tests done in epi week 32. Thus, out of the 2,527,273 tests in Libya since the beginning of the response, 506,314 (20.0%) were confirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

• The overall number of new cases reported in Week 32 shows a 37% decrease (509 cases) as compared to Week 31, with West reporting a 38% decrease in new cases. The South reported 9 cases, and the East reported no cases.

• In Week 32, two deaths were reported across Libya, one each in West and South, same as last week.

• Compared to Week 31, there was a 15% decrease in overall national testing: by regions, West (1947 tests; 16% decrease), East (no tests; 100% decrease), and South (53 tests; 89% increase). Thus, 97.3% of national testing was performed in the West as compared to both East (0%) and South (2.7%) Regions. (-see Table. 1). West represents 64%, East represents 28%, and South represents 8% Libyan population.

• For Week 32, the national weekly positivity rate compared with week 31 decreased to 25.5%; West, East, and South had 25.7%, 0% (no testing done), and 17% weekly positivity rates. WHO recommends that positivity rates be kept below 5% in all districts in a country.