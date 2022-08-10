Libya COVID-19 Surveillance Weekly Bulletin: Epidemiological Week 31 (01 – 07 August 2022)

Highlights:

• Week 31 reported a decrease in case incidence and Lab weekly testing rate as compared with Week 30. At the national level, transmission classification for Libya remained at a very high incidence of community transmission (CT4) in week 31, with the circulation of Variants of Concern (VOC). The limited lab weekly testing, with a 34.3% weekly test positivity rate and 11.6 cases/100,000 population/week. Moreover, Libya had a low testing rate at the national level, with 34 persons tested/100,000 population/per week. (See Table III)

• All districts in the West (except Aljfara) are in a very high incidence of community transmission (CT4) with Tripoli having the highest case incidence in the country. The testing rates in East and South are limited to assess to the level of community transmission.

• Twelve COVID-19 labs (out of 42) reported 2,357 (2,179 PCR and 178 Ag-RDT) tests done in epi week 31. Thus, out of the 2,525,273 tests in Libya since the beginning of the response, 505,805 (20.0%) were confirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

• The overall number of new cases reported in Week 31 shows a 20% decrease (808 cases) as compared to Week 30, with West reporting a 19% decrease in new cases. The South reported 1 case, and the East reported no cases.

• In Week 31, two deaths were reported across Libya, one each in West and South.

• Compared to Week 30, there was a 20% decrease in overall national testing: by regions, West (2,329 tests; 19% decrease), East (no tests; 100% decrease), and South (28 tests; 58% decrease). Thus, 98.8% of national testing was performed in the West as compared to both East (0%) and South (1.2%) Regions. (-see Table. 1). West represents 64%, East represents 28%, and South represents 8% Libyan population.

• For Week 31, the national weekly positivity rate compared with week 30 decreased to 34.3%; West, East, and South had 34.7%, 0% (no testing done), and 3.6% weekly positivity rates. WHO recommends that positivity rates be kept below 5% in all districts in a country.