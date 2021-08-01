Libya COVID-19 Surveillance Weekly Bulletin: Epidemiological Week 27 (5 - 11 July 2021)

Highlights:

• 29 COVID-19 labs (out of 32) reported 32,579 new lab tests done in Epi-week 27. Thus, out of the total 1,186,600 tests in Libya since the beginning of the response, 206,769 (17.4%) were confirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

• . (-see fig. 1).

• The national positivity rate for Epi-week 27 has increased from 8.3% (week 25) to 14% (week 26) to 33.6% for the current week, which mainly represents the West with a positivity rate of 33.5%. It cannot be generalized based on the positivity rate in the East (20.5%) and South (49.2%) than the national-level positivity rate. Due to low lab testing and positive cases in East and South, national numbers have now skewed to data of the West.

• The overall number of new cases reported in EPID week 27 shows a 260% increase (10,945 cases) compared to the prior week (3048 cases), with West reporting a 272% increase (10,568 cases) in new patients. East reported a 489% increase (106 cases), and South a 50% increase (271 cases) in the number of cases. Although the lab testing remains a limiting factor in East and South, cases numbers have significantly increased in the last two weeks and remain an underestimate for East and South due to insufficient tested numbers. The reasons behind the increased case numbers are weak implementation and adjustment of Public Health and Social Measures. In addition, Libya has not reported an official confirmation of the Delta variant.

• In Epi-week 27, the number of new deaths (30) showed a 36% increase compared to last week. As a result, the mortality rate increased to 0.4 deaths per 100,000 cases, with a case fatality rate of 0.3%.

• As compared to last week, West reported a 50% increase in deaths for the reporting week, East (50% decrease) and 33% increase reported in South (- see table 1)

• Libya remains classified under community transmission with the circulation of Alpha and Beta Variants of Concern (VOC).