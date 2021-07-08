Libya COVID-19 Surveillance Weekly Bulletin: Epidemiological Week 26 (28 June – 4 July)

Highlights:

• 27 COVID-19 labs (out of 32) reported 21,675 new lab tests done for Epi-week 26. Thus, out of the total 1,154,021 tests in Libya since the beginning of the response, 195,824 (17%) were confirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID19).

• Compared to Epi-week 25, there was a 3% increase in overall national testing: by regions, West (2% increase),

South (59% increase) and East (42% decrease). Thus, 97.8% (21,193) of national testing was performed in the West as compared to both East (60) and South (422) Regions. (-see fig. 1). The East region is primarily dependent on the Antigen rapid test in COVID diagnosis.

• The national positivity rate for Epi-week 26 remained increased from 8.3% last week to 14% this week, which mainly represents the West with a positivity rate of 13.4%.

It cannot be generalized based on a much higher positivity rate in the East (30%) and South (42.9%) than the nationallevel positivity rate. Due to low lab testing and positive cases in East and South, national numbers have now skewed to data of the West.

• The overall number of new cases reported shows a 73.8% increase compared to the prior week, with West reporting a 74% increase in new patients. East reported a 55% decrease, and South a 123% increase in the number of cases.

Although the lab testing remains at an average number of 21,000 lab tests per week in the last six weeks and remains a limiting factor, cases numbers have significantly increased in the current reporting week. The reasons behind the increased case numbers are weak implementation and adjustment of Public Health and Social Measures. In addition,

Libya has not reported an official confirmation of the Delta variant.

• In Epi-week 26, the number of new deaths (22) showed a 69% increase compared to last week. As a result, the mortality rate remained 0.3 deaths per 100,000 cases, with a case fatality rate of 0.7%.

• West reported a 100% increase in deaths for the reporting week, East (67% decrease) and six deaths reported in South (- see table 1)

• Libya remains classified under community transmission with the circulation of Alpha and Beta Variants of Concern (VOC)