Libya COVID-19 Surveillance Weekly Bulletin: Epidemiological Week 24 (14 – 20 June)

Highlights:

• 24 COVID-19 labs (out of 32) reported 21,305 new lab tests done for Epi-week 24. Thus, out of the total 1,111,221 tests in Libya since the beginning of the response, 191,038 (17.2%) were confirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

• Compared to Epi-week 23, there was a 1% decrease in overall national testing: by regions, West (3% decrease),

South (52% increase) and East (169% increase). 96.8% (20,630) of national testing was performed in the West while less than 2% in both East (355) and South (320)

Regions.

• The national positivity rate for Epi-week 24 further increased from 7.4% to 8.2%; this is attributable to overall increased case numbers in all three regions and increased lab testing in East and South and mainly represents the West with a positivity rate of 7.6%. It cannot be generalized based on a much higher positivity rate in the East (19.7%) and South (34.4%) than the national-level positivity rate. Due to low lab testing and positive cases in East and South, national numbers have now skewed to data of the West.

• The overall number of new cases reported shows a 10% increase compared to the prior week, with West reporting a 6% increase in new patients. East reported a 13% increase, and South a 120% increase in the number of cases. Although the lab testing remains at an average number of 20,000 lab tests per week in the last three weeks, cases were declining since EPID week 11 and now on the rise. The decrease in confirmed cases can be either due to more healthy people getting tested like travellers and less testing of suspected cases as per case definition with no reported shortage of tests or lab reagents from any COVID-19 labs.

• In Epi-week 24, the number of new deaths (13) further decreased by 32% compared to last week. As a result, the mortality rate decreased to 0.2 deaths per 100,000 cases, with a case fatality rate decreasing to 0.7%.

• West reported a decrease in deaths for the reporting week (20% decrease), East (50% decrease) and 33% decrease in South

• Libya remains classified under community transmission with the circulation of Alpha and Beta Variants of Concern (VOC).