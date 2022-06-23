Libya COVID-19 Surveillance Weekly Bulletin: Epidemiological Week 24 (13 - 19 June 2022)

Highlights:

Week 24 reported a decrease in case incidence and an increase in Lab weekly testing rate as compared with Week 23. At the national level, transmission classification for Libya remains at low incidence of community transmission (CT1) in week 24, with circulation of Variants of Concern (VOC). The limited lab weekly testing, with a 1.3% weekly test positivity rate and 0.2 case/100,000 population/week. Moreover, Libya had low testing rate at the national level, with 18 persons tested/100,000 population/per week. (See Table III)

Six COVID-19 labs (out of 43) reported 1,250 (1,164 PCR and 86 Ag-RDT) tests done in epi week 24. Thus, out of the 2,509,996 tests in Libya since the beginning of the response, 502,117 (20.0%) were confirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

The overall number of new cases reported in Week 24 shows a 69% decrease (16 cases) as compared to Week 23, with West reporting a 73% decrease in new cases. The East reported one case, and the South had reported two cases.

In Week 24, no deaths were reported across Libya.

Compared to Week 23, there was an 5% increase in overall national testing: by regions, West (1,127 tests; 1% increase), East (57 tests; 148% increase) and South (66 tests; 29% increase). Thus, 90.2% of national testing was performed in the West as compared to both East (4.5%) and South (5.3%) Regions. (-see Table. 1). West represents 64%, East represents 28%, and South represents 8% Libyan population.