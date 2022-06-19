Libya COVID-19 Surveillance Weekly Bulletin: Epidemiological Week 23 (06 - 12 June 2022)

Highlights:

• Week 23 reported an increase in case incidence and a decrease in lab testing capacity as compared with Week 22. At the national level, transmission classification for Libya moved to moderate incidence of community transmission (CT2) in week 23, with circulation of Variants of Concern (VOC). The limited lab weekly testing, with a 4.3% weekly test positivity rate and 0.7 case/100,000 population/week. Moreover, Libya had low testing rate at the national level, with 17 persons tested/100,000 population/per week. (See Table III)

• Twelve COVID-19 labs (out of 43) reported 1,193 (1,134 PCR and 59 Ag-RDT) tests done in epi week 23. Thus, out of the 2,508,746 tests in Libya since the beginning of the response, 502,101 (20.0%) were confirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

• The overall number of new cases reported in Week 23 shows a 132% increase (51 cases) as compared to Week 22, with West reporting a 140% increase in new cases. The East reported no cases, and the South had reported three cases.

• In Week 23, no deaths were reported across Libya.

• Compared to Week 22, there was an 8% decrease in overall national testing: by regions, West (1,119 tests; 6% decrease), East (23 tests; 57% decrease) and South (51 tests; 0% increase/decrease). Thus, 93.8% of national testing was performed in the West as compared to both East (1.9%) and South (4.3%) Regions. (-see Table. 1). West represents 64%, East represents 28%, and South represents 8% Libyan population.

• For Week 23, the national weekly positivity rate compared with week 22 (1.7%) increased to 4.3%; West, East and South had 4.3%, 0%, and 5.9% weekly positivity rates. WHO recommends that positivity rates be kept below 5% in all districts in a country.