Libya COVID-19 Surveillance Weekly Bulletin: Epidemiological Week 22 (30 May - 05 June 2022)

Highlights:

• Week 22 reported a decrease in case incidence, this may be proportional to a decrease in weekly lab testing capacity as compared with Week 21. At the national level, transmission classification for Libya remains at a low incidence of community transmission (CT1) since the week 19, with circulation of Alpha, Beta, Delta, and Omicron Variants of Concern (VOC). The limited lab weekly testing is due to low incidence rate, with a 1.7% weekly test positivity rate and 0.3 case/100,000 population/week. Moreover, Libya had low testing rate at the national level, with 19 persons tested/100,000 population/per week. (See Table III)

• Eleven COVID-19 labs (out of 43) reported 1,294 (1,216 PCR and 78 Ag-RDT) tests done in epi week 22. Thus, out of the 2,507,553 tests in Libya since the beginning of the response, 502,050 (20.0%) were confirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

• The overall number of new cases reported in Week 22 shows a 37% decrease (22 cases) as compared to Week 21, with West reporting a 41% decrease in new cases. The East reported no cases, and the South had reported two cases.

• In Week 22, no deaths were reported across Libya.

• Compared to Week 21, there was a 17% decrease in overall national testing: by regions, West (1,189 tests;14% decrease), East (54 tests; 42% decrease) and South (51 tests; 28% decrease). Thus, 91.9% of national testing was performed in the West as compared to both East (4.2%) and South (3.9%) Regions. (-see Table. 1). The West represents 64%, East represents 28%, and South represents 8% Libyan population.

• For Week 22, the national weekly positivity rate compared with week 21 (2.3%) declined to 1.7%; West, East and South had 1.7%, 0%, and 3.9% weekly positivity rates. WHO recommends that positivity rates be kept below 5% in all districts in a country.