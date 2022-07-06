Libya COVID-19 Surveillance Weekly Bulletin: Epidemiological Week 22-25 (30 May – 26 Jun 2022)

Highlights:

• June (Weeks 22-25) reported a slight increase in case incidence and decline in lab testing rate compared to May (previous four weeks 18-21). At the national level, transmission classification for Libya remained at moderate incidence of community transmission (CT2) in week 25, with circulation of Variants of Concern (VOC). The limited lab weekly testing, with a 2.2% weekly test positivity rate and 0.6 case/100,000 population/week. Moreover, Libya had low testing rate at the national level, with 27 persons tested/100,000 population/per week. (See Table III)

• Thirteen COVID-19 labs (out of 43) reported 5,582 (5,313 PCR and 269 Ag-RDT) new lab tests done in Epi-weeks (22,23,24,25).

Thus, out of the 2,511,841 tests in Libya since the beginning of the response, 502,158 (20.0%) were confirmed positive for SARSCoV-2 (COVID-19).

• The overall number of new cases reported in June shows a 19% increase (130 cases) in May with the West reporting a 14% increase in new patients. The South had a 50% increase in cases. The trend in cases at the national level is consistent with the regional and global trends.

• In June (Weeks 22-25), there were no deaths reported in May.

• Compared to the last four weeks, there was an 1% decrease in overall national testing: by regions, West (0.5% increase), East (56% decrease) and South (35% increase). Thus, 92.4% (5,160) of national testing was performed in the West as compared to both East (2.4%, only 134 tests) and South (5.2%, only 288 tests) Regions. (-see Table. 1). West represents 64%, East represents 28%, and South represents 8% Libyan.

• For June, the national monthly positivity rate increased to 2.3% compared with May (1.9%); West, East and South had 2.3%, 3.0%, and 3.1% monthly positivity rates. WHO recommends that positivity rates be kept below 5% in all districts in a country.