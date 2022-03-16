Libya COVID-19 Surveillance Weekly Bulletin: Epidemiological Week 10 (07 – 13 Mar)

Highlights

• Epid week 10 reported a further decline in case incidence, deaths, and lab testing capacity. At the national level, transmission classification for Libya remained a high incidence of community transmission (CT3) at the reporting week, with a 13.3% weekly test positivity rate and 27 cases/ 100,000 population/week. Moreover, Libya had a moderate lab testing capacity at the national level with 200 persons tested/100,000 population/week. (See Table III)

• 27 COVID-19 labs (out of 43) reported 13,934 (12,893 PCR and 1,041 Ag-RDT) new lab tests done in Epi-week 10. Thus, out of the 2,476,677 tests in Libya since the beginning of the response, 500,304 (20.2%) were confirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

• The overall number of new cases reported in Epid week 10 shows a 54% decrease (1851 cases) from last week, with West reporting a 53% decrease in new patients. The East reported a 41% decrease, and the South had an 86% decrease in cases. The trend in cases at the national level is consistent with the regional EMRO Omicron trends.

• In Epid week 10, the number of new deaths (42) decreased by 11% compared to last week. As a result, the weekly mortality rate was 0.6 deaths per 100,000 cases, with a weekly case fatality rate of 2.3%. However, the CFR remained high in the East (16.7%), showing increased disease severity. Compared to last week, West reported a 19% decrease, East reported a 9% increase in deaths, and South had only one death for the reporting week. (- see table 1).

• Compared to Week 9, there was a 29% decrease in overall national testing: by regions, West (28% decrease), East (46% decrease) and South (60% decrease). Thus, 96.1% (13,387) of national testing was performed in the West as compared to both East (3%, only 318 tests) and South (0.9%, only 129 tests) Regions. (-see Table. 1). West represents 64%, East represents 28%, and South represents 8% Libyan.

• For Week 10, the national positivity rate declined to 13.3%; West, East and South had 13.2%, 17.2% and 12.4% weekly positivity rates, respectively. WHO recommends that positivity rates be kept below 5% in all districts in a country.

• Libya remains classified under high community transmission (CT3) with Alpha, Beta, Delta, and Omicron Variants of Concern (VOC) circulation.