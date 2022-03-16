Libya COVID-19 Surveillance Weekly Bulletin: Epidemiological Week 09 (28 Feb – 6 Mar)

Highlights

• Epid week 9 reported a further steep decline in incidence following weekly decreases from late Feb 2022 due to a proportionate decrease in lab testing capacity. At the national level, transmission classification for Libya has become a high incidence of community transmission (CT3) at the reporting week, with a 20.4% weekly test positivity rate and 58 cases/ 100,000 population/week and a.

Moreover, Libya had a drop from adequate to moderate lab testing capacity at the national level with 282 persons tested/100,000 population/week. (See Table III)

• 27 COVID-19 labs (out of 43) reported 19,620 (18,022 PCR and 1,598 Ag-RDT) new lab tests done in Epi-week 09. Thus, out of the 2,462,743 tests in Libya since the beginning of the response, 498,453 (20.2%) were confirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

• The overall number of new cases reported in Epid week 9 shows a 48% decrease (4007 cases) from last week, with West reporting a 48% decrease in new patients. The East reported a 47% decrease, and the South had a 31% decrease in cases. The trend in cases at the national level is consistent with the regional EMRO Omicron trends. The Eastern Mediterranean Region reported a 46% decrease compared to the previous week. The highest numbers of new cases were reported from the Islamic Republic of Iran (-49%),

Jordan (-63%), and Bahrain (-25%).

• In Epid week 9, the number of new deaths (47) decreased by 22% compared to last week. As a result, the weekly mortality rate was 0.7 deaths per 100,000 cases, with a weekly case fatality rate of 1.2%. However, the CFR remained high in the East (9%), showing increased disease severity. Compared to last week, West reported a 16% decrease, East reported a 27% decrease in deaths, and South had no reported deaths for the reporting month. (- see table 1). On the other hand, the EMRO region reported a 2% increase in deaths compared to the previous week. The highest numbers of new deaths were reported from the Islamic Republic of Iran (-15%), Sudan (+1012%), which shows an abnormal increase due to a backlog reporting of deaths, and Tunisia (-33%).

• Compared to Week 8, there was a 32% decrease in overall national testing: by regions, West (32% decrease), East (35% decrease) and South (5% decrease). Thus, 94.4% (18,520) of national testing was performed in the West as compared to both East (4%, only 777 tests) and South (1.6%, only 323 tests) Regions. (-see Table. 1). West represents 64%, East represents 28%, and South represents 8% Libyan.

• For Week 9, the national positivity rate declined to 20.4%; West, East and South had 20.4%, 15.7% and 39.3% weekly positivity rates, respectively. WHO recommends that positivity rates be kept below 5% in all districts in a country.

• Libya remains classified under high community transmission (CT3) with Alpha, Beta, Delta, and Omicron Variants of Concern (VOC) circulation.