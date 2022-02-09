Libya COVID-19 Surveillance Weekly Bulletin: Epidemiological Week 05 (31 Jan – 6 Feb)

Highlights:

• Case numbers in the country have risen with a significant increase in case incidence, positivity rate, lab testing capacity and deaths reported by the end of Jan (Epid week 3 and 4) and the start of February (Epid week 5). In the reporting week, at the national level, transmission classification for Libya has remained a very high incidence of community transmission (CT4) with 341.9 cases/ 100,000 population/week and a 33.4% weekly test positivity rate. Moreover, Libya had an adequate lab testing capacity at the national level with 1023 persons tested/100,000 population/week. (See Table III)

• 30 COVID-19 labs (out of 42) reported 69,702 (66,863 PCR and 2,839 Ag-RDT) new lab tests done in Epi-week 05. Thus, out of the 2,306,488 tests in Libya since the beginning of the response, 452,950 (19.6%) were confirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

• The overall number of new cases reported in Epid week 5 shows a 6% increase (23,284 cases) from 21,908 cases last week, with West reporting a 6% increase in new patients. The East reported a 9% increase, and the South had a 42% increase in cases. The trend in cases at the national level is consistent with the regional EMRO Omicron trends.

• The number of new weekly cases has continued to increase in the Eastern Mediterranean Region this week, a 36% increase compared to the previous week. Increasing numbers of new cases have been reported in the region since the end of December 2021. This week, nine countries reported increases of 20% or greater, with the highest relative increases reported from the Islamic Republic of Iran, Afghanistan, and Jordan. The highest numbers of new cases were reported from the Islamic Republic of Iran (a 188% increase), Jordan (an 85% increase) and the occupied Palestinian territory (a 75% increase).

• In Epid week 5, the number of new deaths (63) decreased by 22% compared to last week (81). As a result, the weekly mortality rate was 0.93 deaths per 100,000 cases, with a weekly case fatality rate of 0.3%. However, the CFR remained high in the East (5), showing increased disease severity. Compared to last month, West reported a 10% decrease while East reported a 50% decrease in deaths for the reporting month. (- see table 1). On the other hand, the EMRO region reported a 45% increase in deaths compared to the previous week. The highest numbers of new deaths were reported from Tunisia (a 39% increase), the Islamic Republic of Iran (a 105% increase) and Egypt (a 32% increase).

• Compared to Week 4, there was a 1% increase in overall national testing: by regions, West (1% increase), East (9% increase) and South (47% increase). Thus, 96.4% (67,194) of national testing was performed in the West as compared to both East (1.8%, only 1,284 tests) and South (1.8%, only 1,224 tests) Regions. (-see Table. 1). West represents 64%, East represents 28%, and South represents 8% of Libyan.

• For Week 5, the national positivity rate jumped to 33.4% from 31.9% in Week 4; West, East and South had 33.5%, 23.5% and 39.5% weekly positivity rates, respectively. WHO recommends that positivity rates be kept below 5% in all districts in a country.

• Libya remains classified under very high community transmission (CT4) with Alpha, Beta, Delta, and Omicron Variants of Concern (VOC) circulation.