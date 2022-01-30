Libya COVID-19 Surveillance Weekly Bulletin: Epidemiological Week 03 (17 - 23 Jan)

Highlights:

• Case numbers in the country have risen with a significant increase in case incidence, positivity rate, lab testing capacity and deaths reported in Week 3. For week 3, at the national level, transmission classification for Libya changes from a high to a very high incidence of community transmission (CT3 to CT4) with 142.5 cases/ 100,000 population/week and a 22.7% weekly test positivity rate.

Moreover, for reporting week 3, Libya had an adequate lab testing capacity at the national level with 627 persons tested/100,000 population/week. (See Table III)

• Alferdaws clinic lab is newly reported for COVID-19 cases this week, and it is the first private lab to get official approval for COVID19 testing.

• 26 COVID-19 labs (out of 42) reported 42,723 (41,680 PCR and 1,043 Ag-RDT) new lab tests done in Epi-week 03. Thus, out of the 2,168,105 tests in Libya since the beginning of the response, 407,758 (18.8%) were confirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

• Case incidence per 100,000 increased from 59.8 in week 2 to 142.5 in week 3. The overall number of new cases reported in EPID week 3 shows a 138% increase (9,703 cases) from 4,072 cases last week, with West reporting a 138% increase in new patients. The East reported a 68% increase, and the South had a 482% increase in cases. The trend in cases at the national level corresponds to regional and global Omicron trends for the reporting week.

• In Epi-week 3, the number of new deaths (83) increased by 46% compared to last week (57). As a result, the mortality rate decreased from 0.84 to 1.22 deaths per 100,000 cases, with a case fatality rate of 0.9%. However, the CFR remained high in the East (22.9), showing increased disease severity. Compared to last week, West reported a 69% increase while East reported a 10% increase in deaths for the reporting week. (- see table 1).

• Compared to Epi-week 2, there was a 38% increase in overall national testing: by regions, West (38% increase), East (2% decrease) and South (121% increase). Thus, 98.2% (41,941) of national testing was performed in the West as compared to both East (1.3%, only 563 tests) and South (0.5%, only 219 tests) Regions. (-see fig. 1).

• The national positivity rate for Epi-week increased from 13.1% in week 2 to 22.7% in week three due to increased confirmed cases in the West. West had a positivity rate of 22.8%, East (17.1%) and South (29.2%). It is recommended that positivity rates be kept below 5% in all administrative levels.

• Libya remains classified under very high community transmission (CT4) with Alpha, Beta, Delta, and Omicron Variants of Concern (VOC) circulation.