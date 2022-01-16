Libya
Libya COVID-19 Surveillance Weekly Bulletin: Epidemiological Week 01 (03 – 09 Jan)
Highlights:
- Case numbers in the country have plateaued. At the national level, Libya has stabilized cases (3000-4000 cases per week) and COVID- 19 testing (28000-32000 lab tests per week. For week 1, at the national level, Libya had a high incidence of community transmission (CT3) with 54.3 cases/ 100,000 population/week and an 11.4% weekly test positivity rate. Moreover, for reporting week 1, Libya had adequate lab testing capacity with 478 persons tested/100,000 population/week. (See Table III)
- 29 COVID-19 labs (out of 41) reported 32,546 (31,951 PCR and 595 Ag-RDT) new lab tests done in Epi-week 01. Thus, out of the 2,094,371 tests in Libya since the beginning of the response, 393,983 (18.8%) were confirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).
- Case incidence per 100,000 decreased from 57.8 in week 51(2021) to 54.3 in week 1(2022). The overall number of new cases reported in EPID week 1 shows an 8% decrease (3,699 cases) from 4,005 cases last week, with West reporting an 8% decrease in new patients. Conversely, the East reported a 4% increase, and the South had a 40% decrease in cases. The trend in cases at the regional level is proportional to the trend of lab tests done for the reporting week.
- In Epi-week 1, the number of new deaths (69) increased compared to last week (62). As a result, the mortality rate increased from 0.9 to 1 death per 100,000 cases, with a case fatality rate of 1.9%. However, the CFR remained high in the East (28.9), showing increased disease severity. Compared to last week, West reported a 34% increase while East reported a 12% decrease in deaths for the reporting week. (- see table 1). The high CFR rates in the East are attributed to the small number of tests in mild to moderate cases and only severe and critical cases admitted to hospital for treatment, thus contributing to high CFR. (-see Figure 3)
- Compared to Epi-week 52, there was a 6% increase in overall national testing: by regions, West (6% increase), East (24% increase) and South (39% decrease). Thus, 97.4% (31,690) of national testing was performed in the West as compared to both East (2.2%, only 732 tests) and South (0.4%, only 124 tests) Regions. (-see fig. 1).
- The national positivity rate for Epi-week remained stable. However, it decreased from 13% in week 52 to 11.4% in week 1, mainly due to increased testing and decreased confirmed cases in the West. West had a positivity rate of 11.4%, East (10.4%) and South (9.7%). It is recommended that positivity rates be kept below 5% in all administrative levels.
- Libya remains classified under high community transmission (CT3) with Alpha, Beta, Delta, and Omicron Variants of Concern (VOC) circulation.