Libya COVID-19 Surveillance Update: July 2022 (Weeks 27 - 30) (04 – 31 Jul)

Highlights

• July (Weeks 27-30) reported an increase in case incidence and the lab testing rate compared to June (previous four weeks 23-26).

At the national level, transmission classification for Libya increased in the month of July, reaching a very high incidence of community transmission (CT4) in week 28, 29 and 30, with circulation of Variants of Concern (VOC). In week 30, the test positivity rate was reported at 34.4% and 15 cases/100,000 population/week. Libya had low testing rate at the national level, with 42 persons tested/100,000 population/per week. (See Table III)

• Seventeen COVID-19 labs (out of 42) reported 8,405 (7,817 PCR and 588 Ag-RDT) new lab tests done in Epi-weeks (27,28,29,30).

A total of 2,522,916 tests have been carried out in Libya since the beginning of the response, 504,997 (20.0%) were confirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

• The overall number of new cases reported in July shows an increase reporting 2,786 cases in comparison to 161 cases from the previous four weeks. In the West reporting an increase of 2712 new patients reported in comparison to 150 cases reported from the previous four weeks. The East had an increase in 30 new patients compared to 4 cases from the previous four weeks and the South reported 44 new patients in comparison to 7 cases from the previous four weeks. The trend in cases at the national level is consistent with the regional and global trends.

• In July (Weeks 27-30), one death was reported in the South region.

• Compared to the last four weeks, there was a 21% increase in overall national testing: by regions, West (25% increase), East (53% decrease) and South (34% decrease). Thus, 96.7% (8,125) of national testing was performed in the West as compared to both East (0.7%, only 63 tests) and South (2.6%, only 217 tests) Regions. (-see Table. 1). West represents 64%, East represents 28%, and South represents 8% Libyan.

• For July, the national monthly positivity rate increased to 33.1% compared with June (2.3%); West, East and South had 33.4%, 47.6%, and 20.3% monthly positivity rates. WHO recommends that positivity rates be kept below 5% in all districts in a country.