Libya COVID-19 Surveillance Update: August 2022 (Weeks 35-38) (29 Aug – 25 Sep)

Highlights:

• September (Weeks 35-38) reported a decrease in case incidence and the lab testing rate compared to August (previous four weeks 31-34). At the national level, transmission classification for Libya remained high incidence of community transmission (CT3) in week 38 based on the weekly positivity rates, with the circulation of BA.2 and BA.5.2 Variants of Concern (VOC), with a 10.2% weekly test positivity rate at the national level, 0.0 new confirmed deaths per 100,000 population per week and 0.8 cases/100,000 population/week. Moreover, Libya had an inadequate testing rate at the national level, with 8 persons tested/100,000 population/per week. (See Table III)

• In the current week, Alkufra is experiencing a very high incidence of community transmission (CT4) with 58.9% weekly positivity rates with 33 COVID-19 cases reported • Fourteen COVID-19 labs (out of 42) reported 2,830 (2,749 PCR and 81 Ag-RDT) new lab tests done in Epi-weeks (25,36,37,38).

Thus, out of the 2,532,617 tests in Libya since the beginning of the response, 506,986 (20.0%) were confirmed positive for SARSCoV-2 (COVID-19).

• The overall number of new cases reported in September shows an 88% decrease (218 cases) from the last four weeks, with West reporting a 90% decrease in new patients. The East had a sharp increase (33 cases in Alkufra), and the South had a 37% decrease (12 cases).

• In September (Weeks 35-38), no deaths were reported nationwide.

• Compared to the last four weeks, there was a 59% decrease in overall national testing: by regions, West (62% decrease), East (100% increase) and South (31% increase). Thus, 90.2% (2,553) of national testing was performed in the West as compared to both East (2%, only 56 tests) and South (7.8%, only 221 tests) Regions. (-see Table. 1). The absence of lab testing data in the East is due to nonreporting to the central level, except Alkufra as an outlier this week. West represents 64%, East represents 28%, and South represents 8% Libyan.

• For September, the national weekly positivity rate decreased to 7.7% as compared with August; West, East and South had 6.8%,

58.9%, and 5.4% monthly positivity rates. WHO recommends that positivity rates be kept below 5% in all districts in a country.