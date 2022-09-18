Libya COVID-19 Surveillance Update: August 2022 (Weeks 31-34) (01 - 28 Aug)

Highlights:

• August (Weeks 31-34) reported a decrease in case incidence and the lab testing rate compared to July (previous four weeks 27-30).

At the national level, transmission classification for Libya moved to a very high incidence of community transmission (CT4) in week 34, with the circulation of BA.2 and BA.5.2 Variants of Concern (VOC), with a 17.2% weekly test positivity rate, 0.0 new confirmed deaths per 100,000 population per week and 2.4 cases/100,000 population/week. Moreover, Libya had an inadequate testing rate at the national level, with 14 persons tested/100,000 population/per week. (See Table III)

• WHO has provided support to NCDC Tripoli which has now established indigenous capacity for COVID-19 genomic sequencing capacity within Libya.

• Fifteen COVID-19 labs (out of 42) reported 6,871 (6,404 PCR and 467 Ag-RDT) new lab tests done in Epi-weeks (31,32,33,34). Thus, out of the 2,529,787 tests in Libya since the beginning of the response, 506,768 (20.0%) were confirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

• The overall number of new cases reported in August shows a 36% decrease (1,771 cases) from the last four weeks, with West reporting a 35% decrease in new patients. The East had a 97% decrease in cases and the South had a 57% decrease in cases. The trend in cases at the national level is consistent with the regional trends.

• In August (Weeks 31-34), six deaths were reported, with 4 deaths in the West and 2 deaths in the South.

• Compared to the last four weeks, there was an 18% decrease in overall national testing: by regions, West (18% decrease), East (95% decrease) and South (22% decrease). Thus, 97.5% (6,699) of national testing was performed in the West as compared to both East (0.1%, only 3 tests) and South (2.4%, only 169 tests) Regions. (-see Table. 1). The lab testing in East is due to non-reporting to the central level. West represents 64%, East represents 28%, and South represents 8% Libyan.

• For August, the national monthly positivity rate decreased to 25.8% compared with July; West, East and South had 26.1%, 33.3%, and 11.2% monthly positivity rates. WHO recommends that positivity rates be kept below 5% in all districts in a country.