Libya COVID-19 Surveillance Monthly Bulletin: Epidemiological Weeks 17 - 20 (25 Apr - 22 May 2022)

Highlights:

May (Weeks 17-20) reported a marked decline in case incidence and lab testing with no deaths reported as compared to April (previous four weeks 13-16). At the national level, transmission classification for Libya remained a low incidence of community transmission (CT1) based on weekly test positivity rates and limited lab testing, with a 1.7% test positivity rate and a case incidence of 0.4 case/100,000 population/week. Moreover, Libya had limited lab testing at the national level, with 23 persons tested/per 100,000 population/per week. (See Table III in the PDF)

Due to limited lab testing, case incidences remain extremely low at the municipality level. With a high positive rate in Zwara, Almargeb and Al Jabal al Gharbi, the number of confirmed cases is likely to represent only a small fraction of the actual number of infections. (See Table III). Therefore, WHO recommends maintaining a lab testing capacity above 400 persons tested per 100,000 population per week at all administrative levels.

13 COVID-19 labs (out of 43) reported 5,196 (4,755 PCR and 441 Ag-RDT) new lab tests done in Epi-weeks (17,18,19,20). Thus, out of the 2,504,707 tests in Libya since the beginning of the response, 501,993 (20.0%) were confirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

The overall number of new cases reported in May shows a 75% decrease (87 cases) from the last four weeks, with West reporting a 71% decrease in new patients. The East reported no cases, and the South had a 58% decrease in cases.

In May (Weeks 17-20), there were no deaths in the reported four weeks.

Compared to the last four weeks, there was a 36% decrease in overall national testing: by regions, West (35% decrease), East (45% decrease) and South (27% decrease). Thus, 90.5% (4703) of national testing was performed in the West as compared to both East (5.9%, only 307 tests) and South (3.6%, only 186 tests) Regions. (See Table 1). West represents 64%, East represents 28%, and South represents 8% Libyan.