Libya
Libya COVID-19 Surveillance Monthly Bulletin: Epidemiological Week 8 (21 - 27 February 2022)
Attachments
HIGHLIGHTS
Reports were received from 81 out of 180 reporting facilities (45.0%) in week 8. Compared to 87 (48.3%) in week 7.
The total number of consultatations reported during the reporting week was 11,376 compared to 9,645 consultations during week 7.
The highest number of consultations in week 8 were AURI(2,912 cases), ALRI(897 cases), followed by Covid(608 cases)
A total of 4639 alerts were generated by eWARN system in week 8, 2022; Of these 2667 alerts were verified as true for further investigations with appropriate response.