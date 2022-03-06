Libya COVID-19 Surveillance Monthly Bulletin: Epidemiological Week 8 (21 - 27 February 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

Reports were received from 81 out of 180 reporting facilities (45.0%) in week 8. Compared to 87 (48.3%) in week 7.

The total number of consultatations reported during the reporting week was 11,376 compared to 9,645 consultations during week 7.

The highest number of consultations in week 8 were AURI(2,912 cases), ALRI(897 cases), followed by Covid(608 cases)