Libya COVID-19 Surveillance Monthly Bulletin: Epidemiological Week 6 (07 – 13 February 2022)

Highlights:

• Epid week 6 reported a decline in incidence following weekly increases from late January 2021 due to a proportionate decrease in lab testing capacity. In the reporting week, at the national level, transmission classification for Libya has remained a very high incidence of community transmission (CT4) with 296 cases/ 100,000 population/week and a 31.5% weekly test positivity rate. Moreover, Libya had an adequate lab testing capacity at the national level with 941 persons tested/100,000 population/week. (See Table III)

• Masarra Clinic lab is a private lab that recently got official approval for COVID-19 testing and was newly reported for COVID-19 cases this week.

• 28 COVID-19 labs (out of 43) reported 64,103 (59,242 PCR and 4,861 Ag-RDT) new lab tests done in Epi-week 06. Thus, out of the 2,370,591 tests in Libya since the beginning of the response, 473,114 (20%) were confirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

• The overall number of new cases reported in Epid week 6 shows a 13% decrease (20,164 cases) from 23,284 cases last week, with West reporting a 13% decrease in new patients. The East reported a 20% decrease, and the South had a 38% decrease in cases. The trend in cases at the national level is consistent with the regional EMRO Omicron trends.

• The Eastern Mediterranean Region reported a 12% decrease compared to the previous week. However, over 20% of new cases were reported by two countries: Yemen (a 65% increase) and the Syrian Arab Republic (48%). The highest numbers of new cases were reported from the Islamic Republic of Iran (a 7% increase), Jordan (a 17% increase), and Lebanon (a 20% decrease).

• In Epid week 6, the number of new deaths (55) decreased by 13% compared to last week (63). As a result, the weekly mortality rate was 0.8 deaths per 100,000 cases, with a weekly case fatality rate of 0.3%. However, the CFR remained high in the East (5.8), showing increased disease severity. Compared to last week, West reported a 15% decrease while East reported a 7% decrease in deaths for the reporting month. (- see table 1). On the other hand, the EMRO region reported a 38% increase in deaths compared to the previous week. The highest numbers of new deaths were reported from the Islamic Republic of Iran (a 126% increase), Tunisia (an 18% increase), and Egypt (a 33% increase).

• Compared to Week 5, there was an 8% decrease in overall national testing: by regions, West (7% decrease), East (14% decrease) and South (48% decrease). Thus, 97.3% (62,361) of national testing was performed in the West as compared to both East (1.7%, only 1,108 tests) and South (1%, only 634 tests) Regions. (-see Table. 1). West represents 64%, East represents 28%, and South represents 8% Libyan.

• For Week 6, the national positivity rate declined to 31.5% from 33.4% in Week 5; West, East and South had 31.5%, 21.9% and 47.3% weekly positivity rates, respectively. WHO recommends that positivity rates be kept below 5% in all districts in a country.

• Libya remains classified under very high community transmission (CT4) with Alpha, Beta, Delta, and Omicron Variants of Concern (VOC) circulation.