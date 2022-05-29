Libya COVID-19 Surveillance Monthly Bulletin: Epidemiological Week 19 (09 - 15 May 2022)

Highlights:

• Week 19 reported an increase in case incidence proportional to an increase in lab testing capacity as compared with Week 18. At the national level, transmission classification for Libya became a low incidence of community transmission (CT1) with Alpha, Beta, Delta, and Omicron Variants of Concern (VOC) circulation at the reporting week 19, based on weekly test positivity rates due to limited lab testing, with a 1.7% weekly test positivity rate and 0.4 case/ 100,000 population/week. Moreover, Libya had a limited lab testing capacity at the national level, with 25 persons tested/100,000 population/per week. (See Table III)

• Due to limited lab testing capacities, case incidences remain extremely low at the municipality level. With a high positive rate, the number of confirmed cases is likely to represent only a small fraction of the actual number of infections. (See Table III). Therefore, WHO recommends maintaining a lab testing capacity above 400 persons tested per 100,000 population per week at all administrative levels.

• 10 COVID-19 labs (out of 43) reported 1,715 (1,610 PCR and 105 Ag-RDT) new lab tests done in epi week 19. Thus, out of the 2,503,074 tests in Libya since the beginning of the response, 501,964 (20.1%) were confirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

• The overall number of new cases reported in Week 19 shows an 81% increase (29 cases) as compared to Week 18, with West reporting a 67% increase in new cases. The East reported no cases, and the South had reported four cases.

• In Week 19, no deaths were reported across Libya.

• Compared to Week 18, there was a 127% increase in overall national testing: by regions, West (1584 tests;139% increase), East (74 tests; 35% increase) and South (57 tests; 54% increase). Thus, 92.4% of national testing was performed in the West as compared to both East (4.3%) and South (3.3%) Regions. (-see Table. 1). West represents 64%, East represents 28%, and South represents 8% Libyan population.

• For Week 19, the national monthly positivity rate declined to 1.7%; West, East and South had 1.6%, 0%, and 7% weekly positivity rates. WHO recommends that positivity rates be kept below 5% in all districts in a country.