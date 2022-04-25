Libya COVID-19 Surveillance Monthly Bulletin: Epidemiological Week 16 (16 - 22 Apr 2022)

Highlights:

• Week 16 reported a further decline in case incidence, deaths, and lab testing capacity. At the national level, transmission classification for Libya remained a moderate incidence of community transmission (CT2) with Alpha, Beta, Delta, and Omicron Variants of Concern (VOC) circulation at the reporting week, with a 2.7% weekly test positivity rate and 1 case/ 100,000 population/week. Moreover,

Libya had a limited lab testing capacity at the national level with only 22 persons tested/100,000 population/per week. (See Table III)

WHO recommends maintaining lab testing capacity above 400 persons tested 100,000 populations per week at all administrative levels.

• Case incidences remain very low at the municipality level due to limited lab testing capacities. In such a scenario, the positivity rate is a good metric for how adequately countries are testing because it indicates the level of testing relative to the size of the outbreak.

With a high positive rate, the number of confirmed cases is likely to represent only a small fraction of the actual number of infections. (See Table III). For Week 16, the national positivity rate declined to 2.7%; West, East, and South had 2%, 14.5%, and 4.9% weekly positivity rates. WHO recommends that positivity rates be kept below 5% in all districts in a country. The highest positivity rates for Week 16 were observed in Zwara and Nalut (33%, CT4), Al Jabal al Akhdar (16%, CT3), Sabha 5%, and Azzawya 3.5%.

• 11 COVID-19 labs (out of 43) reported 1,554 (1,390 PCR and 164 Ag-RDT) new lab tests done in week 16. Thus, out of the 2,499,113 tests in Libya since the beginning of the response, 501,904 (20.1%) were confirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

• The overall number of new cases reported in week 16 shows a 24% decrease (42 cases) from last week, with West reporting a 35% decrease in new patients. The East reported a 50% increase, and the South had a 50% decrease in cases.

• In week 16, the number of new deaths (2) decreased by 33% compared to last week. As a result, the weekly mortality rate was 0.03 deaths per 100,000 cases, with a weekly case fatality rate of 4.8%. However, the CFR remained high in the East (8.3%), showing increased disease severity. Compared to last week, West and East reported one death each, and South had reported no deaths for the reporting week. (- see table 1).

• Compared to Week 15, there was a 12% decrease in overall national testing: by regions, West (10% decrease), East (26% decrease), and South (23% decrease). Thus, 92% (1,430) of national testing was performed in the West as compared to both East (5.3%, only 83 tests) and South (2.7%, only 41 tests) Regions. (-see Table. 1). West represents 64%, East represents 28%, and South represents 8% Libyan population.