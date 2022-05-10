Libya COVID-19 Surveillance Monthly Bulletin: Epidemiological Week 13 - 16 (28 Mar – 24 Apr 2022)

Highlights:

• April reported a marked decline in case incidence, deaths, and lab testing capacity. At the national level, transmission classification for Libya remained a moderate incidence of community transmission (CT2) with Alpha, Beta, Delta, and Omicron Variants of Concern (VOC) circulation at the reporting week 16, based on high weekly test positivity rates due to limited lab testing, with a 2.2% weekly test positivity rate and less than 1 case/ 100,000 population/week. Moreover, Libya had a limited lab testing capacity at the national level, with 22 persons tested/100,000 population/per week. (See Table III)

• Due to limited lab testing capacities, case incidences remain extremely low at the municipality level. With a high positive rate, the number of confirmed cases is likely to represent only a small fraction of the actual number of infections. (See Table III). Therefore,

WHO recommends maintaining a lab testing capacity above 400 persons tested per 100,000 population per week at all administrative levels.

• 18 COVID-19 labs (out of 43) reported 8,090 (7,333 PCR and 757 Ag-RDT) new lab tests done in Epi-weeks (13,14,15,16). Thus, out of the 2,499,511 tests in Libya since the beginning of the response, 501,906 (20.1%) were confirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

• The overall number of new cases reported in April shows a 95% decrease (347 cases) from the last four weeks, with West reporting a 96% decrease in new patients. The East reported an 80% decrease, and the South had a 93% decrease in cases. The trend in cases at the national level is consistent with the regional and global trends.

• In April, the number of new deaths (22) decreased by 85% compared to the last four weeks. As a result, the monthly mortality rate was 0.3 deaths per 100,000 cases, with a monthly case fatality rate of 6.3%. However, the CFR remained high in the East (13.2%), showing increased disease severity. Compared to the last four weeks, West reported an 87% decrease, East reported an 83% decrease in deaths, and South reported only one death for the reporting month. (- see table 1).

• Compared to the last four weeks, there was an 83% decrease in overall national testing: by regions, West (84% decrease), East (73% decrease) and South (65% decrease). Thus, 90% (7281) of national testing was performed in the West as compared to both East (6.8%, only 554 tests) and South (3.2%, only 255 tests) Regions. (-see Table. 1). West represents 64%, East represents 28%, and South represents 8% Libyan.

• For April, the national monthly positivity rate declined to 4.3%; West, East and South had 3.9%, 9.6%, and 4.7% monthly positivity rates. WHO recommends that positivity rates be kept below 5% in all districts in a country.