Libya

Libya COVID-19 Surveillance Monthly Bulletin: Epidemiological Week 10 (7 – 13 Mar 2022)

Highlights

  • Reports were received from 114 out of 180 reporting facilities (63.3%) in week 10. Compared to 101 (56.1%) in week 9.

  • The total number of consultatations reported during the reporting week was 11,823 compared to 13,354 consultations during week 9.

  • The highest number of consultations in week 10 were AURI(2,594 cases), ALRI(810 cases), followed by AD(497 cases)

  • A total of 3631 alerts were generated by eWARN system in week 10, 2022; Of these 2453 alerts were verified as true for further investigations with appropriate response

