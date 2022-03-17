Libya
Libya COVID-19 Surveillance Monthly Bulletin: Epidemiological Week 10 (7 – 13 Mar 2022)
Attachments
Highlights
Reports were received from 114 out of 180 reporting facilities (63.3%) in week 10. Compared to 101 (56.1%) in week 9.
The total number of consultatations reported during the reporting week was 11,823 compared to 13,354 consultations during week 9.
The highest number of consultations in week 10 were AURI(2,594 cases), ALRI(810 cases), followed by AD(497 cases)
A total of 3631 alerts were generated by eWARN system in week 10, 2022; Of these 2453 alerts were verified as true for further investigations with appropriate response